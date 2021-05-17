Opium (OPIUM) Price Tops $5.62

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. Opium has a market cap of $23.40 million and approximately $100.81 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opium has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One Opium coin can now be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00089760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.50 or 0.00456753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.46 or 0.00228846 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.46 or 0.01273507 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00042634 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

