Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Wendy’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.40 on Monday. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in The Wendy’s by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

