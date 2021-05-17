OracleChain Price Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. Over the last seven days, OracleChain has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One OracleChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OracleChain has a market cap of $526,717.04 and approximately $48,511.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00087379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.91 or 0.00464356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.37 or 0.00226285 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $573.75 or 0.01306586 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00042361 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OracleChain’s launch date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io. The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

