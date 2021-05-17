Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 211.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

ORTX stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $657.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $10.73.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

