Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $18.50 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.93.

Shares of OR opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%. The company had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0413 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,897,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,583,000 after purchasing an additional 840,040 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,877,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,443,000 after buying an additional 1,241,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,988,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,014,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after buying an additional 330,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

