OWNDATA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 42% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 44.8% against the dollar. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $26.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 coins. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata.

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

