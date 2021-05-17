Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Investec upgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OXBDF stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Oxford Biomedica has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

