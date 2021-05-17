PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CEO R Preston Feight Sells 4,770 Shares

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $93.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,694. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

