PAID Network (PAID) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.99 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00003042 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $86.59 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00088234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.23 or 0.00468343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.53 or 0.00228405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.12 or 0.01332451 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00042736 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

