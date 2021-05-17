Palladium Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.6% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $32,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,290,758,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,853,378 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.27.

Mastercard stock opened at $360.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $375.32 and a 200-day moving average of $348.36. The firm has a market cap of $357.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.