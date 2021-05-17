Palladium Partners LLC Buys 3,895 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.1% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after acquiring an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $57.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $265.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.04. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

