Palladium Partners LLC Has $13.36 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS opened at $216.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $187.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

