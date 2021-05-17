Palladium Partners LLC Has $17.38 Million Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC owned 2.46% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $17,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JVAL. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,355,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 38,220 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 182,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $36.98.

