Palladium Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.19. The stock had a trading volume of 45,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,036,728. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $145.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -592.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

