Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank of Canada

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00. National Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $31.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $34,510,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

