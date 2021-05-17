Pantos 1-Day Volume Tops $61,048.00 (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Pantos has a market capitalization of $6.67 million and $61,048.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One Pantos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000537 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pantos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00090502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.49 or 0.00454282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.95 or 0.00228698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $607.13 or 0.01348743 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00041815 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,550,650 coins. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.