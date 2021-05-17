PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $101.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

PAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 8,911.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAR traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,266. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.85.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. Research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

