PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Price Down 5.1%

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.56 and last traded at $57.67. 4,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 302,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.79.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAR. William Blair began coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.85.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. As a group, analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 8,911.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

