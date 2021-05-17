Parachute 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $153,706.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 17th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $9.69 million and $153,706.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 38.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 632,689,703 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

