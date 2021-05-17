Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Decreases Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,305,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122,300 shares during the period. NeoPhotonics comprises 1.4% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 4.49% of NeoPhotonics worth $27,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 215,108 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after buying an additional 84,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 525.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 761,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anqa Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Anqa Management LLC now owns 836,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 85,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $9.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.62 million, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.24. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. On average, research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $223,342.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at $321,640.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $267,338.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,327,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,239 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.