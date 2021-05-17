Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 281,100 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 1.66% of Fluidigm worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLDM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 868,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Fluidigm by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Fluidigm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ FLDM opened at $5.46 on Monday. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.