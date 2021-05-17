Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $20.29 Million Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $20,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,438 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 208,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $24.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $627.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

