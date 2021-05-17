Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $8.48 Million Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 567,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.40% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $16.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

