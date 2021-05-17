Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases 3,600 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Omnicell comprises approximately 2.2% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $42,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,663,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,702,000 after purchasing an additional 172,920 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,118,000 after buying an additional 20,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after acquiring an additional 241,675 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 615,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Omnicell by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 470,486 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $131.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.52 and a 12-month high of $146.99. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.62, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.51.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

