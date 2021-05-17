Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases 84,143 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,143 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 3.98% of Tilly’s worth $13,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 226,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 716.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 112,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE TLYS opened at $12.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.46 and a beta of 1.94. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.37 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,644 shares of company stock worth $2,198,957. Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

