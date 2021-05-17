Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 500 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Motco bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $120.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.85. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

