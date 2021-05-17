Paul H. Pickle Buys 40,000 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CEO Paul H. Pickle acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,517.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LTRX traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.99. 124,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,993. Lantronix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $144.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter worth $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter worth $51,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter worth $62,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter worth $68,000. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

