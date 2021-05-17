Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Lowered to $184.00 at Piper Sandler

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a peer perform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.94.

Shares of PCTY opened at $162.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Paylocity has a one year low of $109.35 and a one year high of $218.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.13, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.27 and a 200 day moving average of $191.79.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 239.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

