Paypex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26.00 (PAYX)

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded down 76.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Paypex coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Paypex has a market cap of $9,878.46 and approximately $26.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paypex has traded down 80.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paypex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00087192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.48 or 0.00484041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.55 or 0.00228925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004837 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $509.79 or 0.01172347 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00040510 BTC.

About Paypex

Paypex launched on October 21st, 2017. Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,998,018 coins. The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex. Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paypex is paypex.org.

Buying and Selling Paypex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paypex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paypex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paypex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paypex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.