Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $135,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 29.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 179.2% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,809,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $127.41. 2,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,424. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $75.83 and a one year high of $134.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.56.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.