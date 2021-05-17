Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $779,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 66.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.06. 156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,380. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.97 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

