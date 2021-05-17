Peerplays Hits Market Capitalization of $825,555.67 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, Peerplays has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $825,555.67 and $13.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00087284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.77 or 0.00459167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00227504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.63 or 0.01305048 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00042062 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Peerplays Coin Trading

