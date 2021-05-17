PegNet Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 68.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, PegNet has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PegNet has a market cap of $875,655.17 and $5,452.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00088532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.27 or 0.00450032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00226718 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.53 or 0.01295874 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00042302 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.