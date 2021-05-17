Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.49

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.49 and last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 46056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1723 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 71.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,157,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,586,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,929,000 after buying an additional 2,296,314 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 978.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,525,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,940,000 after buying an additional 2,291,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,911,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,648,000 after buying an additional 2,065,891 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

