Penbrook Management LLC Sells 8,200 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Penbrook Management LLC lowered its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16,042 shares during the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

