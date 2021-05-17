Peony (PNY) Price Tops $0.0910 on Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 49.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0910 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $736,883.30 and $3,315.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00078029 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001094 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003431 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 8,099,749 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

