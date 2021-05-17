Perpetual Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $42.63 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.86 or 0.00022306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $214.90 million and approximately $42.63 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00086305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00022711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $564.85 or 0.01277835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00063821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00115768 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 coins. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Perpetual Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.