Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Price Target Raised to C$0.70

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.45 to C$0.70 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$0.50 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS PTRUF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.65. 35,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,829. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.