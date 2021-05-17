PFG Advisors Has $27.86 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 128.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,185 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.6% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.24.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $248.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $176.60 and a one year high of $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

