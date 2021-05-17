PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Receives $18.75 Average PT from Analysts

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,506. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $365,033.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,627,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 599,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 65,110 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.