Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSXP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,063,000 after purchasing an additional 566,476 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after buying an additional 513,414 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,085,000 after buying an additional 320,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,644,000 after buying an additional 274,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after buying an additional 217,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSXP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.33. 701,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $48.51.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.