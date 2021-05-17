Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $9,377.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014965 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00031964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $508.87 or 0.01130224 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,093,961 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

