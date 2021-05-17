Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $91,886.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000692 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

