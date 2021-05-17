Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLLIF shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pirelli & C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:PLLIF opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. Pirelli & C. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

Pirelli & C. Company Profile

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers automotive products under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle products under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

