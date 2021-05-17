Pirl (PIRL) Trading Down 26.7% Over Last 7 Days

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. Pirl has a market capitalization of $146,880.67 and $124.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,484.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.92 or 0.07584127 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,047.62 or 0.02409186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.27 or 0.00635333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.98 or 0.00197720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $353.48 or 0.00812883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $277.09 or 0.00637215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.36 or 0.00566548 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

