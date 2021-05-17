PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $8.60 on Thursday. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $315.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 3,714.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 27.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

