pNetwork (PNT) Price Hits $1.68 on Top Exchanges

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $52.02 million and approximately $20.06 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00003829 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00085229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00022905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.84 or 0.01240447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00115047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00061626 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 76,284,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,874,621 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. pNetwork’s official website is p.network. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

