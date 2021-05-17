Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $145.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $134.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 407.30 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.95 and its 200-day moving average is $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. Polaris has a 52 week low of $68.49 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Polaris’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,126,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,023 shares of company stock valued at $19,438,616 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth $4,340,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 27.7% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth $242,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

