Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUCOY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. Polymetal International has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.40%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

