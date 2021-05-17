Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.70). William Blair also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

PSTX opened at $8.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.62.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 582.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 41.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 133,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $33,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,475 shares of company stock worth $2,634,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

